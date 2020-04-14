Missouri to temporarily allow curbside liquor sales during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Missouri officials announced they will temporarily waive a liquor law, allowing curbside pickup orders for mixed drinks and other alcohol.

The idea is to help restaurants regain some of the liquor sales they have lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandy Karsten, Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, said in a daily briefing at the capitol that the state will allow the sales. However, there are several standards restaurants still have to meet before they can start handing out booze.

For one, Karsten said any customers looking to purchase alcohol will also have to order and purchase a meal at the same time. The alcohol must be placed in a container sealed with one-time-use, tamper-proof material, or the container must be put in a tamper-proof bag.

Kansas amended its statewide liquor laws to allow curbside sales on March 19.

Liquor stores are considered essential by “stay-at-home” orders and have remained steady while other businesses have suffered. Some restaurants have reverted to selling their entire liquor bottles as a way to make money, but this rule will now allow them to maintain craft drinks and potentially keep some bartenders on staff.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.