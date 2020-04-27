Missouri to receive millions for mental health and addiction treatment services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLR) – Senator Roy Blunt has announced that the State of Missouri will receive $14 million to support mental health and addiction services.

The funds will go to five certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHCs) in Missouri.

Those clinics and how much they are receiving are:

Clinton – Compass Health, Inc., $2,000,000

Joplin – Ozark Center, $2,000,000

Kirksville – Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., $3,850,000

Springfield – Burrell Behavioral Health, $4,000,000

St. Louis – Places for People, $2,000,000

The money comes from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Isolation, anxiety, economic uncertainty, and limits on in-person counseling have created the perfect storm for an unprecedented — and potentially deadly — mental health crisis. As health care providers continue responding to the coronavirus, making sure people have access to mental health, and addiction treatment is more important than ever. Behavioral health clinics have been successful in helping people get care faster and closer to home, with many now expanding their telehealth services. It’s important that they have the resources necessary to respond to the immediate public health crisis and address the long-term needs of the one in five Americans who are living with a mental or behavioral health issue,” said Blunt in a press release.