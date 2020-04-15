Missouri to receive grant to help with child care

MISSOURI — The state of Missouri is receiving another major grant to help with child care during the pandemic.

As announced by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s office today, Missouri will receive $66.5 million from the Cares Act For Child Care.

The Child Care and Development Block Grant will go to assist child care providers who have had to temporary close and decrease enrollment due to covid-19.

The Cares Act has provided a total of $3.5 billion in funding to child care facilities to support child care for families of health care workers, first responders, and other people who are providing a critical need during the crisis.