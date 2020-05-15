Missouri State Park campgrounds to begin re-opening Monday, May 18th.

MISSOURI — Missourians itching to get out and start their camping season will soon be able to get their fix.

Missouri State Park campgrounds will begin to re-open starting Monday, May 18th.

But there will be some changes.

Campground reservations are required prior to arrival — they will only accept cards for payment, no cash.

And campground occupancy will be limited at some parks.

Park staff will also increase how often they clean restrooms and shower houses.

When you get to a park, there’s a new contactless, self check-in feature.

Or you can just scan a QR code posted at your campsite when you get there to check-in.

When you’re out exploring the park, you’ll need to keep your distance from others.

To check out new guidelines or make a camping reservation at a local park, follow the link below.

mostateparks.com