Missouri State leader asking residents to join her in wearing masks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The show-me-state does not require Missourians to wear face masks, but some local governments like Kansas City, St. Louis, and Columbia have an ordinance in place.

Now a state leader is asking residents to join her in wearing masks to stop the spread of coronavirus

Wednesday Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her campaign called – Mask Up MO

Galloway says wearing a masks can save lives, slow the spread of the virus and get Missouri’s economy back on track.

More than a dozen of other states encourage their residents to wear a mask when social distance is not possible.

Nicole Galloway, Missouri Auditor, said, “We have seen the highest number of increases over the last couple of days and that will continue to happen as long as people are not wearing a mask and cannot social distance. We cannot pretend this pandemic is over, we just can’t and we want to get back to normal. We want to open up, we want folks to work again but that means we all have to do our part in slowing the spread of this deadly virus. That means wearing a mask.”

Last week Governor Parson said he would not implement a face mask ordinance in the state – but did encourage people to wear a mask when they cannot social distance.