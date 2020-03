JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri has grown to 1031 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths have been due to COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

This is out of 14,107 that have been tested for COVID-19.

To see the latest numbers from the DHSS click here.

Yesterday, March 29, Missouri only had 903 cases and 12 deaths from COVID-19.