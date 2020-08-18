Missouri Secretary of State candidate asks governor to call special session on mail-in voting

MISSOURI — The Democratic nominee for the Missouri Secretary of State is asking the Governor and the current Secretary of State – to call a special session to ensure ballots mailed in on election day – are counted.

Yinka Faleti was joined by a handful of Democratic representatives this morning – as he called on his opponent – incumbent Republican Jay Ashcroft – for not standing up for Missouri voters.

Currently – local election authorities must receive the mail-in ballot by October 14 – in order for the ballot to count.

Faleti says he wants lawmakers to change that law.

Yinka Faleti, said, Democratic candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, said, “To update the laws to allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted. The current law only allows ballots received by Election Day to be counted. But given the braised efforts of the Trump’s administration to disrupt and delay mail delivery service, both democrats and republicans ought to be standing up to protect Missouri voters fundamental and constitution rights.”

Request for mail-in ballots must be made by October 21 in order to vote in the November third election.