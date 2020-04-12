Missouri rises to 4,024 cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri has grown to 109 deaths and 4,024 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as of 1:52 P.M., April 11, 2020.
Here are the number of COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri by county:
- Barry: 2
- Cedar: 5
- Jasper: 13
- McDonald: 3
- Newton: 8
- Vernon: 3
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 195 cases were from travel-related, 208 were from contact, 9 were from no known contact, and 3,621 are unknown.