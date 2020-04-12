Missouri rises to 4,024 cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri has grown to 109 deaths and 4,024 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as of 1:52 P.M., April 11, 2020.

📊 COVID-19 update for April 11: 4,024 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 109 Missourians to COVID-19.



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2FbVFy.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 11, 2020

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri by county:

Barry: 2

Cedar: 5

Jasper: 13

McDonald: 3

Newton: 8

Vernon: 3

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 195 cases were from travel-related, 208 were from contact, 9 were from no known contact, and 3,621 are unknown.