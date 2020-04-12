Closings
Missouri rises to 4,024 cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri has grown to 109 deaths and 4,024 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as of 1:52 P.M., April 11, 2020.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri by county:

  • Barry: 2
  • Cedar: 5
  • Jasper: 13
  • McDonald: 3
  • Newton: 8
  • Vernon: 3

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 195 cases were from travel-related, 208 were from contact, 9 were from no known contact, and 3,621 are unknown.

