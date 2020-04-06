Missouri Ridge Distillery started manufacturing hand-sanitizer to address the need

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) – A local distillery in Branson has started making more hand-sanitizer than moonshine.

So far, Missouri Ridge Distillery has helped make over 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for parts of Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The owner says it was about two weeks ago when government agencies relaxed on their regulations on manufacturing hand-sanitizer to address the need.

Now Missouri Ridge Distillery is a distilled spirits plant, so they were able to make the switch from making whiskey to hand sanitizer pretty quickly.

With the help of a fueling company called Show Me Ethanol in Carrolton, Missouri, the distillery has been able to provide enough sanitizer for multiple states.

They also sell it locally in Branson.

They are pricing it regularly at forty cents an ounce while charging only ten cents per ounce for those in the medical field.

Owner of Missouri Ridge Distillery Greg Pope says he wants to make sure the people on the front lines can get it at a reasonable price.

Pope says, “The forty cents an ounce is offsetting the loss on the ten cents an ounce. It’s important to me that this stuff gets into the hands of people who are keeping all of us safe. Right, so Missouri Ridge Distillery can help keep those first responders, EMS, and hospitals safe as well.

They charge per ounce plus the cost of the container unless you can bring your own.