Missouri restaurants to begin selling unprepared food

MISSOURI — Missouri restaurants plan on utilizing a new Executive Order signed by Governor Mike Parson that allows them to sell unprepared food to customers.

This decision was made in an effort to allow businesses to keep their doors open as more and more restrictions roll out over coronavirus concerns.

Many businesses like Crabby’s Seafood are being faced with the obstacle of keeping operations going without allowing people in their dining rooms.

This new opportunity will give them another avenue to make money, ensuring food will not spoil while restaurants slow down their orders.

Damien Tiregol, Owner, Crabby’s Seafood, said,”So, if they can help us with little things like that, I think it’s a great idea and I’m even looking into possibly doing some sort of meal prep box in town so you can come in, pick up the raw goods and I will send you with a recipe.”

This executive order will be in effect until May 15th, unless extended.