Missouri Poison Center sees 30 to 35% increase in calls

MISSOURI — The Missouri Poison Center says this year they have seen a 30 to 35% increase in calls.

Many of which resulted from individuals ingesting cleaners and disinfectants.

When using cleaners, the Missouri Poison Center recommends to use gloves to make sure nothing gets on your hands that could potentially get ingested, and be sure to still wash your hands.

Even in small doses ingesting chemicals can be dangerous and you want to act quickly.

Julie Weber, Director, Missouri Poison Center, said, “Wipe out the mouth, give them a little water to drink while someone else is getting to the phone to make that call, those seconds count.”

Weber adds to closely follow directions on cleaners to prevent chances of getting sick from it.

If you need to speak to the Missouri Poison Center, you can speak to experts by calling 1-800-222-1222.