Missouri passes one million covid-19 tests

MISSOURI — Monday marks six months since Missouri saw its first case of covid 19 and the total number of people tested now tops one million.

8.7% of those tests have been positive.The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says younger patients are increasingly contracting coronavirus. Last month alone, more than 7,000 cases were in the 18 to 24 year old age group, possibly connected to the beginning of college classes.

Some counties are seeing an extreme increase in those ages, including Greene County where positive results have hit 45%.