Missouri JROTC members keep tradition despite subpar weather

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — It may not have been ideal weather, but that didn’t stop students from an area high school from keeping with tradition.

Robert Griffiths, Senior Army Instructor, McDonald County High School, said, “Our Junior R.O.T.C. program placed them out there.”

For the last 15 years Senior Army Instructor Robert Griffiths has made sure that men and women who served their country in the military have American flags on their graves.

He brings junior R.O.T.C. Cadets like Missouri Griner to two area cemeteries.

Missouri Griner, J.R.O.T.C. Cadet, McDonald County High School, said, “It’s really a big thing for me because I have family that have been in the military in the past and it just makes me feel really good to go and like honor the people that have been here before me and help like set stepping stones for our country.”

Griner, a rising senior, has been performing this task since her freshman year.

She takes an interest in what branch the veterans served and when.

“Honestly, it’s kind of hard to find most of them, actually most of the graves out here some of them are really old, and some are from the 18 hundreds and probably before, it’s actually really cool to see how old most of these grave stones are.”

“I know there’s been talks of some states wanting to postpone this activity but this activity for the J.R.O.T.C. program is very important, it is one of our community service projects that we do throughout the year, not only do we do it now during Memorial Day, but we do it for Veterans Day,” said Griffths.

While some of these veterans passed away decades ago, Griffthis says what they did needs to be remembered.

“It’s one thing to be buried at a national cemetery where they do get all that support, but private cemeteries like this in the community uh they can’t be forgotten, and the students here at the McDonold County J.R.O.T.C. are their witness.”