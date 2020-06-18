Missouri Job Center offering variety of retraining programs

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve lost a manufacturing job before and you’re ready for an entirely new occupation, the Missouri Job Center might be able to help.

There are a host of different retraining programs available.

A good example is a Highway Maintenance Training Program through MODOT.

The occupation is very much in demand right now.

And it’s they’re really looking for women and minorities.

Laura Kesler, Job Center Dislocated Worker Program Manager, said, “So they’ve already been through classroom and received flagging certifications and some other certifications, OSHA, that they need to perform their jobs and now they’re in the driving portion, where they’re actually learning maneuvers and safety in the on-boarding process.”

If you want to get into a different line of work, you can check out all the different training programs offered by the job center by following the link below.

www.sectorready.org