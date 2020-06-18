Missouri Job Center gives virtual interview tips

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many job interviews these days are held virtually.

But there are some things that applicants need to do in order to make a good impression.

Pam Regan with the Missouri Job Center, says one of the first things you want to make sure of is your technology.

An interview is a bad time for things to go wrong from a technology point of view.

And be careful of what’s behind you.

“If you’re doing a Zoom call or a Webex call or any of those connectivity calls you want to make sure there’s nothing in your background that’s distracting, if at all possible, turn your computer so you’re looking at a blank wall behind you,” said Regan.

Other ideas include making sure your phone is muted and radio and T.V. Are turned off.

It’s a good idea to have someone else in the house taking care of your young children so they don’t make an appearance during the interview.

Even if you aren’t in the same room, she says make eye contact with your screen and sit up straight during the process.

Also, make sure your screen is set at eye level.