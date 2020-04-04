Missouri increases to 2,291 cases and 24 deaths from COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 4th, the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached 2,291 cases with 24 deaths caused by the virus. These results are according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Not including April 4th, there have been 24,727 patients tested for the virus in Missouri.

Here is the full list of number of deaths from COVID-19 in Missouri counties:

Boone 1 Camden 1 Cass 1 Greene 6 Henry 1 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 St. Charles County 3 St. Louis City 3 St. Louis County 5 TBD 1 Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services

For more information you can click here to go to the DHSS’s website.