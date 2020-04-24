Missouri hopes to pass legislation giving sexual assault victims several basic rights

JOPLIN, Mo. — Doctors and advocates are hopeful new Missouri legislation passes as the U.S. recognizes crime victim advocates week.

There are two bills working through the statehouse right now.

Both give victims basic rights — assured to any victim, no matter what.

The bills give the victim the right to consult with a rape crisis advocate, like Lafayette House in Joplin.

Plus, it gives the victim the right to shower — these things have always been assumed, but this is now official and in writing.

Karen Scott Freeman Health System “I think it’s good to have it formalized and legislated and I mean we would hope, that people are always having those rights anywise, we’ve always been very careful about patients rights in our program, but this way, it’s legislated and you know it’s an expected thing, that every patient gets their rights.”

In the past, there have been issues with kits getting tested.

Doctors are hopeful those issues are over, especially because all kits are tested now, no matter what.