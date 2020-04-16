Missouri Governor Extends Stay at Home Order

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 29: Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson stated that the facility still had until Friday to comply with the state in order to renew the license. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

MISSOURI–Governor Parson has extended the stay at home order until Sunday May 3rd.

He’s doing this “So we can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourian’s back to work.”

Between now and the 4th, he’ll continue to monitor the situation. He’s going to work with state leaders about figuring out the best plan to reopen.

His reopen plan works in two phases, protecting healthcare workers and first-responders then businesses and doing so in the safest way possible. The reopen plan focuses heavily on data driven decisions.

Governor Parson says they’re optimistically watching a downward trend of COVID-19 cases. But they’re prepared for a possible surge.

The Governor says they’re looking at a ways to get more tests and hopefully being able to test nearly 10,000 people a day. He’s hopeful to start that in the coming days. He says he’s spoken with federal leaders in regard to get more testing capabilities and they are positive about when those get here.

There has been more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 52 deaths. The Governor says the numbers would have been much worse had we not issued the stay at home order.

The previous stay at home order was to be lifted on the 24th.

Among other guidelines, the Order requires the following:

Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.

All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.

Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.

Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²); Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.



The Order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including observing the social gathering and social distancing requirements set forth in the Order.

The Order shall be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities. Local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the Order by any legal means.

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Governor Parson said. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”