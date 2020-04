MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation extends permits that allow truckers to haul more weight.

The extension will now run through June 15th at 11:59 pm.

The permits allow truckers to haul up to 100,000 pounds on any state owned highways, or interstates.

A copy of the permit and a bill of lading must be in the possession of the operator of the vehicle.

Also, operators must carry equipment to help prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of covid-19 in the truck.