Missouri Department of Social Services providing energy assistance to newly unemployed

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Social Services is providing energy assistance to people who are newly unemployed.

The Energy Assistance Program has been extended until May 31st.

Previously, the cut-off date was March 31st, the extension allows for two additional months of aid.

The department is now looking to help people who have recently lost their jobs or have seen a significant reduction in their pay making it difficult to pay their utility bills.

For more information about the program and to check your eligibility, contact the number for your area below.

Joplin – 417-781-0352

Neosho – 417-451-2206

Anderson – 417-845-6011

Lamar – 417-682-5591