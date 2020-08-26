Missouri Department of Labor to give extra $300 per week of unemployment benefits

MISSOURI — Missouri’s Labor Department says it will start handing out an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits as soon as this week.

The money comes from federal grants.

People out of work were getting an $600 a week from the federal government up until the end of July.

Congress hasn’t passed a bill to renew those benefits yet, so President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month to chip in at least another $300 a week.

Missouri will use some of its federal grant to retroactively pay back unemployed workers who stopped getting the extra federal money in July.