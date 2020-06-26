Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education leaving decisions about the fall up to school districts

MISSOURI — Students will be heading back to the classrooms in less than two months – the first time back inside school buildings since before the pandemic – but what will it look like?

Parents, students and teachers are wondering what school will look like come August – the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says that answer is up to local school districts.

Dr. Margie Vandeven, Mo Comissioner of Education, said, “While building closer was necessary in March – there are a number of serious consequences that can come from our students not attending school in person.”

Learning from home – virtually – because of a worldwide pandemic – but not easy for all.

“There’s a great digital divide in our state well educational opportunities continue to be provided throughout the school closures one and five Missouri students could not take part in those options.”

Now educators are learning how to return to the classroom safely.

“Education will look different in the future Educators need more training and professional development to do their jobs differently and provide instructions in this new way.”

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education school districts have provided more than 19 million meals to students since schools have been closed.

“We know that schools being open is an important part of our economic recovery Parents that work outside the home and cannot work in home are limited to affordable childcare and are often forced not to work.”

Some school districts might require smaller class sizes or students to wear masks – but leaders agree – it’s time for school to be back in session.

Gov. Mike Parson, said, “The school year is right around the corner and it seems when we started in January we weren’t even thinking about school and now here we are thinking about opening schools again and universities and getting the kids back in into the rhythm of education which we got to get them back to.”

MODOT Director also joined in Thursdays briefing and says the state’s motor fuel tax is down 30% from last year at this time due to fewer people on the road during the pandemic.