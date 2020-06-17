Missouri deadline to renew plates and drivers licenses approaching

MISSOURI — Remember when the state of Missouri extended license registrations back in March?

Well the deadline to renew those plates and drivers licenses is looming.

You will need to have those expired tags and drivers licenses renewed by June 30th in order to avoid a late penalty or possibly being ticketed by law enforcement.

If you got your inspection back in April or may when the tags came due, that’s okay, you won’t need a new one, they will accept the old inspection.

The license offices in Missouri have reopened, but call ahead before you make a that trip because the rules are different at each office.

Some require you to make an appointment in advance in order to keep the crowds at the office to a minimum as a result of covid-19.

Other offices may ask you to come in and sign up, and then return to your car to wait on the call for you to come in.

Everyone is encouraged to take the proper covid precautions when visiting the license offices.