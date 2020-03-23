Closings
Missouri COVID-19 cases are up to 183, as of Monday afternoon

Joplin Area Coronavirus

Courtesy of WDAF

MISSOURI — Governor Mike Parson announces the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 183 (as of Monday, March 23rd at 2:30pm).

Locally, there is one case in Jasper County.

Six positive cases across the state are still TBA as health officials work to contact county officials.

The Governor adds a disclaimer: “Patient data from commercial labs is preliminary & subject to change following initial public health involvement. As commercial labs increase their capacity for testing, we will continue to receive results from them requiring verification of patient data for each result.‬

