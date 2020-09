MISSOURI — Missouri’s coronavirus hotline is dropping overnight hours.

State workers have been operating the 800 number 24 hours a day, seven days a week since it first launched on March 11th.

They’ve answered more than 112,000 calls since then, but the demand after dark has shrunk significantly.

Starting later this week, the hotline will continue operations from seven a.m. to nine p.m. still seven days a week.

The change takes effect on October first.