Missouri coronavirus death toll climbs to 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cities and counties across Missouri are taking new measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the state’s death toll from the coronavirus doubled to six in one day.

Greene County health officials announced late Monday that a woman in her 80s who lived at an assisted-living facility had died.

Three other residents of the same facility are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health officials on Monday also announced the death of a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County.

The state health department reported 255 infections as of Monday.