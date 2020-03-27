Closings
Missouri changing rules surrounding unemployment amid massive jump in claims

Joplin Area Coronavirus

MISSOURI — Missouri is changing its rules for people seeking unemployment as the state sees a massive increase in claims from people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

Federal unemployment data released today shows just over 40,000 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, compared to 4,000 the previous week.

State officials say that Missouri is temporarily ending its one-week waiting period and work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment.

