Missouri Career Center seeing overwhelming number of callers

JOPLIN, Mo. — As more and more restrictions roll out due to coronavirus, many businesses are closing their doors, but what does that mean for their workers?

What are these laid off workers doing?

They’re filing for unemployment.

The Missouri Career Center says the number of calls they have been getting is overwhelming.

Pam Regan, Missouri Career Center, said, “I have been doing this for about 10 years and this is the first time I have seen this kind of volume.”

Local unemployment offices are experiencing record numbers in callers as many employees have been put out of work from the coronavirus.

“We are staying very busy on the phones, with people calling in for assistance.”

If you are currently not working, and are not receiving any vacation, sick or medical leave pay, you may be eligible to file for unemployment.

To apply, you’ll need share a few things.

“So as long as they can set up an account, and put name, address, phone numbers, date of birth social security numbers employment history, all of those kinds of things, they’ll do all of that online.”

You’ll need to include your employment history from the past 18 months and your banking information as well.

“Because they base your benefit amount on your employment history and your wage history.”

And due to the volume of applicants at this time, unemployment offices are encouraging individuals to apply online rather than calling in.

“Be patient, with the call volume that unemployment is receiving right now, it’s overwhelmed them as well. And so patience is definitely something that everyone needs with trying to, especially if their trying to call in.”

And once you’ve set up your account, you can start filing your claim.

Each week you’ll want to fill out a request for payment, that way you can receive your checks until you are employed once again.

If applicants would like to speak to someone over the phone, they can do so by calling the Missouri Career Center in Joplin.

They are still working but closed to the public.

And to apply for unemployment or for more information, follow the link below.

https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus