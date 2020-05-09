Missouri budget passes after a day of heated debate at the capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers in both the House and Senate have passed a more than $30 billion operating budget for the state.

Today was the deadline to pass a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st.

Our Missouri Capitol Reporter Jeff Bernthal takes a look a today’s debate that got a little testy at times.

The budget is about $150 million less than the current budget but federal relief dollars will go a long way to help.

For a brief moment the debate was heated over whether the budget will offer assistance to low income families in the best way possible.

Coronavirus concerns turned budget planning into more of a guessing game.

Lawmakers are banking on federal relief dollars to spare any cuts to K-12 and higher education. $30 million in federal grants could be available to help small businesses.

One issue of debate included whether MODOT should be able to fill open positions and give current employees pay raises.

State Rep. Peter Meredith (D-St. Louis), said, “Now they’ve told us they would save money in their budget by raising this pay because it would reduce the amount they spend on overtime, it would improve their retention and make sure they don’t have to spend more money on training.”

The House Budget Chair said lawmakers can address additional hires if they return to the capitol for a special session to pass what’s referred to as supplementals to the budget.

State Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage), said, “Those are all positions that have been open for some time and if in fact we do see an increased need where we could fill jobs that could be filled more quickly, I think we can come back in a supplemental that we all talked about we would anticipate being the case if not once, twice this year.”

This was the Governor earlier in the week addressing a budget that will be some $700 million less than what he proposed.

Gov. Parson, said, “The reality of it is things have totally changed. So a lot of those new decision items that we had in there from the governor’s office simply had to be put on the back burner for right now.”

There is still one more week remaining on the legislative calendar. This year’s session ends May 15th.