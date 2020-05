FOUR STATE AREA — The state of Missouri and Arkansas rank as one of the hardest hit states for unemployment.

Missouri ranks six while Arkansas ranks seven.

It’s based on a survey by Wallet Hub.

Applications for unemployment sky rocketed over the last few weeks.

Kansas ranks at 21, Oklahoma in at 29.

If you’d like to see how every state has been affected, we’ve put a link on four states home page dot com.

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-biggest-increases-in-unemployment-rates/74907/