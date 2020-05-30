Missouri American donates more than 1,400 water bottles to Joplin Summer School students

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — An area utility is making it possible for students to stay hydrated when they return to the classroom.

Missouri American Water’s Christie Barnhardt says her company has donated more than 1,400 water bottles to be given to Joplin Summer School students.

Regular water fountains will not be operating as part of the district’s re-entry plan, but students will have access to water bottle refilling stations inside all buildings where Summer classes are being held.

Christie Barnhardt, Missouri American Water, said, “Trying to do a lot of things to help out the community during this time including the suspension of water shutoffs for non payment because we know there are a lot of families facing some economic uncertainty and providing the water bottles that’s just a natural fit for what we do in the community.”

Face-to-face summer school classes start in Joplin on Monday.