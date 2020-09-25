Minibration Parade coming to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — It may not be on the same scale, but there will be a parade in Carthage next month.

It’s being called the Maple Leaf City Minibration Parade.

Carthage Business Owner Cherry Babcock says she and a group of other residents started working on a plan to have a parade on the same day as the normal one.

The Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this year the regular Maple Leaf Parade was canceled.

They brought a detailed plan to the Carthage City Council, which approved the plan this week.

The parade will be shorter than usual and with fewer entrants.

Cherry Babcock, Mini Parade Organizer, said, “It’s only going to be a half a mile long, and we will have fewer entries than normal, it will be on October 17, beginning at 9:30 A.M., at the corner of Grand Avenue and uh Grant and Howard and proceed half a mile south to Centennial.”

She says they are looking for more entrants and would even like to have marching bands.

If you would like to be an entrant in the event, she says there are two ways of signing up.

You can call 417-358-2707 or come to Cherry’s Art Emporium on the square at 311 Main Street.