FOUR STATE AREA — Millions of dollars of funding is heading to Southwest Missouri to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

Jasper County will see the biggest total with $14.2 million.

The money comes from the federal Cares Act and is designed to help cover costs of anything from personal protective equipment to the payroll.

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe points out this is just the first wave of funding.

Mo Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, said, “Disbursement is 25% of the total so there’ll be additional funding for our communities all across our state uh as we take advantage of the Cares act the federal government passed. What the next steps are for the federal government I think there’s conversations ongoing right now.”

Newton County will see $6.8 million in Cares funding.

Both Lawrence and Barry Counties have more than $4 million each.

McDonald and Vernon Counties are in the $2 million range while Barton County gets $1.3 million.