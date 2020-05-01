Millions of dollars are being dispersed to college students across Kansas

KANSAS — Millions of dollars are being dispersed to college students across the state.

But what students qualify for this money?

The state’s largest universities are preparing to hand out millions of dollars in emergency student aid over the next several days.

The money is part of the federal Cares Act signed into law last month.

The U.S. Department of Education says students must qualify for federal student aid in order to receive these emergency funds.

But international students and DACA recipients do not qualify.

The University of Kansas as well as Kansas State University are both having students fill out an application saying why they need this support.

KU will also automatically disperse funds to Pell Grant recipients with no application needed.

Kansas State University received their funding this morning – and are organizing the funds by what students need them most.

Karen Goos, Kansas State University, said, “We want to make sure that we can give the money so that it would be meaningful. So that, again, that we can help really support assistance to students to help them refocus their energy on achieving their academic goals.”

Kansas State hopes to have the funds out to students beginning next week.

The University of Kansas anticipates receiving their funds and distributing them no earlier than May eighth.