MIAMI, Ok. — As Oklahoma moves forward with phase 3 of its reopening plan, the city of Miami will reopen its swimming pool.

The municipal pool will open Tuesday, June 2nd from 1 to 7p.m.

Regular hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 7p.m.

The cost for adults 14 and up is $4 — and admission for kids 13 and under is $3.