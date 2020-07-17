Miami School District announces measures they’re taking to protect students this fall

MIAMI, Ok. — Masks on the school bus, temperature checks at each entrance, and socially distanced meals. These are all requirements the Miami Public School District is taking to protect students and staff when they head back this Fall.

Jeremy Hogan, Superintendent Of Schools, Miami, said, “We’re starting on August the 12th with students, that’s our plan as of today.”

The expectation is to get students back in classes earlier to catch up on learning that was lost when schools closed abruptly.

“And we want to get as much instruction face-to-face as early as possible because we do anticipate during that cold and flu season, probably having to be out a little bit”

So once students are back, what can they expect?

“Every student will have their temperature checked before they enter the building, or right as they enter the building depending on if they’re a bus rider or a car rider. You know we have that lined out in our plan, staff is the same way. As you know staff is going to wear face coverings and we are strongly suggesting the students do wear face coverings.”

There will also be adjustments for food service.

“Really wont be able to have those in a traditional manner that we do, in large gathering, and close quarters so we’ve got to take advantage of other spaces and open areas, or have breakfast lunch in the classroom.”

Parents will get the option of enrolling their kids in virtual classes for the entire year.

“We had over 240 high school students that took one virtual class or more, but yes as it pertains to completely virtual yes we’ve got all the supports in place.”

And if you go the virtual route, you can participate in extracurriculars.

“They would just have to come one-hour a day and participate in that athletic hour, or that band, or that vocal music or whatever activity they’d be participating in.”