Miami Police Department now taking extra precautions

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Department has also begun taking extra precautions in response to COVID-19.

To help ensure people’s safety, officers are asking the public to consider letting them respond on the phone for minor non-emergency calls for incident reports.

This will help reduce their interaction with the public unless there is an emergency.

The department will also be enforcing the changes in the ordinance that takes effect at midnight, impacting businesses that cannot stay open in the city, due to Coronavirus.

Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief, says, “First, we want to make sure people are aware of it. Our officers right now are going to deliver a copy of that ordinance as well as the frequently asked questions just to make sure the public is aware. Most of the businesses are voluntarily complying, and we are just grateful that they are, and we just want to make sure they are all aware.”

The department wants to let people know they don’t want to issue citations immediately.

That is why they are doing their best to notify everyone of the changes.