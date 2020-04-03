Miami OK Issues Shelter in Place Order

Mayor of Miami, Okla. called a special city council meeting Friday to discuss changes to the emergency declaration ordinance enacting a Shelter in Place order

MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami, Oklahoma has approved an ordinance declaring an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This amends the order that took effect at Midnight on March 21st.

This amendment is ordering a “Shelter in Place” for all individuals living in or visiting the City of Miami. All individuals must shelter at their place of residence with the only exception being to perform essential activities.

The emergency declaration begins tonight at 11:59 pm tonight.

Unless otherwise stated, the ordinance will stay in affect until April 30th at midnight.

Ordinance 2020-02(b) Declares an emergency related to the impending threat COVID-19 to the people of the City of Miami, Oklahoma posing temporary restrictions including a shelter in place order.