Mercy working to flatten the curve with news emergency room protocols

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin is doing its best to keep the spread of covid-19 down in the emergency room.

The hospital will now have all patients coming to the E.R. Diagnosed in a forward triage located in a trailer outside of the emergency department.

People who show symptoms of covid-19 are quickly moved to another area of the outside triage where the medical staff can better assess their needs.

This is in hopes of keeping people who have the virus away from others who are being treated for other emergency reasons.

The outside triage has been in place for two weeks and is helping the hospital better help their patients.

Tracey Spurgeon, Director Of The Emergency Department and Critical Care, said, “(It’s) very rapid. I mean really, when they come through the sorti trailer we are literally looking for symptoms of COVID-19 and that will direct the triage nurse what to do with them. Either put them into the secondary trailer or take them into the main triage area. Or directly in through the backdoor.”

Spurgeon adds the main focus behind the forward triage is to ensure the hospital is not cross-contaminating inside the emergency room.