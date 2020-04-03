Mercy taking strides to reduce employee stress

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin is working to make things easier for their employees.

Especially those who work long hours taking care of patients.

The hospital has opened a small grocery store section in the cafeteria for workers to purchase basic food items like eggs, meat, cheese, milk, bread, and potatoes.

They’re also providing low cost pre-packaged grab and go meals that employees can take home, heat up and eat all in an effort to help make their lives easier once they’re off the clock.

Meonia White, Patient Care Associate, said, “At first I was excited, I was like wow something efficient and good for us so we don’t have to go home and overwork and cook as well. It helps to just come down and get those meals. We’re limited to five per day, which is nice and enough honestly.”

Mary Houston, Director of Nutritional Services, said, “We want people to have nourishment because it’s part of what keeps them healthy too and keeps their energy. Because it can be very stressful. So it’s what we do as a profession that we want to make sure that people are fed.”

So far Mercy Hospital Joplin has prepared 800 meals for its employees.