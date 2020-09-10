Mercy now able to do covid-19 testing in house

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area hospital is now able to do covid-19 testing in house.

Mercy Hospital Joplin is now able to perform a covid-19 test on someone and then get the results without having to send the test sample to an outside lab.

Prior to that, Lisa Lawrence says it could take up to 48 hours to get results.

Now, she says they can get the results in anywhere from 24 to as few as three hours depending upon the number of samples that are being processed at a time.

Lisa Lawrence, Mercy Administrative Lab Director, said, “We were getting really good turn around time but the capacity just the be able to increase the capacity for our community was our major concern with bringing it in house.”

Lawrence says not every single test sample that is collected either at the hospital, or at Mercy clinics gets run in the hospital’s lab, she says they are prioritized according to each situation.