Mercy hospital to make cuts throughout system

FOUR STATE AREA — The Mercy Hospital System is making some major cuts across the entire system.

It’s all in relation to covid-19.

Starting next week through July, as needed, Mercy will furlough workers across the Four State Area.

Health insurance will be continued through that time period and they’ll provide an additional 80 hours in the PTO fund.

Mercy is also cutting positions at every level of the organization in every department, in every community.

That’s not all, many of the system’s leaders will make over 25% less this year than last.

The most significant reductions are at the senior level.

On top of that, they will not be hiring anyone in the foreseeable future without the approval of top leadership.

They don’t have exact numbers but they’ll provide severance pay for all effected.