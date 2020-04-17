Medical professionals looking to antibodies to understand how patients recover from coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical professionals are now looking at antibodies to further understand how patients can recover from coronavirus.

Those who have fully recovered from coronavirus have built up virus fighting cells called antibodies.

Doctors can then take plasma from those patients and administer it to those who are having a harder time fighting off the illness.

The hope is the plasma transfusion will help build up an immunity to coronavirus, but there are some risks to these clinical trials.

Dr. Fred McQueary, Chief Clinical Officer, Mercy Hospital Joplin, said, “It’s not like a medication that you can pull off the shelf and give to anybody. You actually have to cross match the plasma to the patients own blood. And make sure you don’t run into a transfusion reaction, just like they would with a regular blood transfusion.”

Dr. McQueary adds mercy is in the clinical trial stage of testing antibodies on covid-19 positive patients — on the 8 patients they transfused, their results are looking good.

However, the health system is looking for more recovered covid-19 patients to get plasma from to test further.