Medical officials in Labette County working to dispel rumors after a false-negative covid-19 test

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A false-negative coronavirus test in Labette County has medical officials clearing the air.

KSN’s Lauren Johnson has more on how this happens, and what this means moving forward.

Dr. Ron Leonard, President, Cytocheck Laboratory, said, “Yes, this is uncommon, it’s highly variable on what can cause that negative result.”

Many questions are swirling after a Labette County resident tested both negative and positive for covid-19.

It’s because that resident took two tests — the first came back negative but that second came back positive.

The region’s first false-negative test.

“The false negative issue, it’s kind of complex.”

Cytocheck Laboratory President, Dr. Ron Leonard, says instances like these are extremely rare.

There are many variables to consider.

“One, how was the specimen collected, the site it was collected from, how it was transported, and also the point in the illness that sample was collected.”

There’s two main types of tests, both looking for the virus in different ways.

Like the polymerase chain reaction test.

“That is the test that’s used to see if you are currently infected with the virus. The other category would be a serologic test and that is used to see if you’ve previously been exposed to the virus or been exposed to the virus.”

When getting tested, you could have the illness, but if the virus isn’t in the right stages, it might not show up.

“So, that’s important in how this virus is spreading and it’s important in the testing because if you don’t have viral shedding, to pick up with that sample, the test isn’t going to be positive.”

Virus shedding is when a virus gets into your system and duplicates its self to create an infection.

Dr. Leonard recommends if you do suspect yourself of being ill, to stay home, especially if you are waiting on the results of your test.