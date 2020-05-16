Medical experts believe spread of coronavirus while outside with others is less likely than indoors

JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical experts still believe the spread of coronavirus while outside with others is much less likely than indoors.

Infection specialist’s with Freeman Health System says many of their covid patients have been traced back to nursing homes, not outside.

It’s easier to social distance outdoors than indoors.

And people are able to spread out easier and humidity in the air can make it more difficult for virus particles to travel.

But even if you are outdoors, still avoid large gatherings.

Dr. Uwe Schmidt, Freeman Health System, said, “If you go to a big gathering then, a crowd, social distancing is very difficult to maintain. Where if you are outdoors, everything is spread out and you have the UV light which is killing the virus as well, and then the wind carries away the virus and everything gets dispersed much more than in a crowded condition.”

Schmidt says he believes being outdoors during this time is one of the best things you can do to avoid infection and keep mentally and physically sharp.