McDonald County Schools announce new dates for big events

MCDONLALD COUNTY, Mo. — One local school district is determined to give the class of 2020 a chance to celebrate, even if it’s a little later than planned.

The McDonald County School District is setting new dates for big events postponed by covid-19 restrictions.

They plan to hold prom toward the end of June, with a new graduation date set for July 10th.

School leaders say feedback on social media highlighted how important it is to reschedule.

Mark Stanton, Mcdonald County R-1 Superintendent, said, “Our thought is is that our students deserve graduation, they’ve earned graduation and we want them to participate in a traditional graduation here in McDonald County.”

The Superintendent emphasizes any future school gatherings will rely on the guidance of health authorities.

