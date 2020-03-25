UPDATE: Anderson Mayor declares State of Emergency for the city following first case of COVID-19

Update:

In response to the recent positive case of COVID-19 in McDonald County, Anderson Mayor John Sellers has issued a State of Emergency for the City of Anderson effective today, 3/25, and it will end 30 days from today’s date.

The city has not mandated that non-essential businesses close, as many have already done so voluntarily. The city is following the mandates and directives put forth by the CDC, State and Federal officials.

The Mayor asks that residents of Anderson take reasonable precautions during this time, such as; respect social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet or more, wash your hands often and only do essential travel for trips to obtain groceries, medications or for doctor appointments.

Sellers reminds residents, “Not to panic and we will make it through this.”

Original:

The McDonald County Health Department reports its first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of their residents. They say it was a travel related case.

The health department reminds residents to please remember to protect yourself. They say it is important to implement social distancing and stay home if you are sick.