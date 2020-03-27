McDonald County reports a second case of COVID-19

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County released details about a second case of COVID-19 in the county Friday afternoon.
Here is the official statement:
We are saddened to report the second case of COVID-19 in McDonald County. This brings the number of cases to 2 for McDonald County. This person has been under self-quarantine and is a travel related case. Please continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and stay home when you are sick. Public health nurses work hard to locate every person who may have been exposed to someone known to have coronavirus. As each person is identified and interviewed, nurses guide them to either isolate at home (if sick) or quarantine at home (if exposed, but not sick yet) and watch for symptoms.McDonald County Health Department