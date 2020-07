PINEVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The McDonald County Health Department reports its 4th COVID-19 related death.

The person was a male in his late 50’s, according to the McDonald County Emergency Management Office.

The death was reported with an update of cases in the county.

There are 14 new cases reported today, which brings the total in the county to 938.

However, only 150 of those cases are still considered active.

Eight people in the county are currently hospitalized.