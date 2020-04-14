Closings
McDonald County Reports 4th COVID-19 Case

Joplin Area Coronavirus
Posted:

MCDONALD CO., Mo. — The McDonald County Emergency Management Agency is reporting a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county

The Agency is asking anyone that has visited the Walmart in Grove, OK since April 4th to monitor themselves for any possible coronavirus symptoms.

McDonald Counties fourth COVID-19 case was at WalMart in Grove Oklahoma on April 5th around 4:00 pm. Anyone who may have had exposure should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms.

Cough

Fever

Difficulty breathing

Please contact your provider if you experience any of these symptoms.

