McDonald County Reports 4th COVID-19 Case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the latest step Walmart has taken in its COVID-19 response efforts to better support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus. Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order.